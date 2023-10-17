Clever squirrel outsmarts bobcat in hilarious chase scene (video)

A sprightly squirrel literally runs circles around a bobcat, who attempts but fails to catch the little critter in a tree.

Like a scene straight out of the animated series Tom and Jerry, security footage catches the slower bobcat looking out of place as it clings to the trunk of a tree, trying its darndest to capture the squirrel.

But he's no match for smaller, more acrobatic animal, who seamlessly outmaneuvers the cat at every turn, managing to stay on the opposite side of the tree the entire time. Until, that is, he escapes unnoticed, leaving the stupefied bobcat left to wonder where the heck his dinner went. (See video below, posted by Ring.)