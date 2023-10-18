Commercially-available chairs in Star Trek

Ex Astris Scientia counts 163 commercially-available chairs in episodes of Star Trek from the original series to the present day, from midcentury oddities like the Artifort F300 to modern ominosities such as the Wise Pro Casting Seat. [via]

See also a list of unidentified chairs and help us track their origin.

Future sailors are serious collectors. Wild that the Stokke Ekstrem found its way to the Ocampa homeworld all the way over in the Delta quadrant, even if it did have 375 years to find an alien arse that's comfortable in it.

