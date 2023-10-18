School board member blames "Holy Spirit" for making her share a Nazi meme

Monique LaGrange, a member of the board of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools in Alberta, Canada, is digging in her heels after posting a despicable Nazi meme to social media, reports LGBTQ Nation.

From LGBTQ Nation:

As CTV News Edmonton reports, on August 27, Monique LaGrange, a member of the board of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools in Alberta, Canada, posted a meme on social media showing a black-and-white photo of school children waving Nazi flags above a color photo of children in a classroom waiving Progress Pride flags. Above the images were the words "Brainwashing is brainwashing."

Apparently, Monique is besties with the Holy Spirit, who told her that comparing the LGBTQ+ community to literal Nazis was a good idea.

However, the board wasn't buying it. They slapped Monique with a ban from committee duties, hoping she would reflect on her offensive behavior. In response, Monique lawyered up. Her attorney said Monique is just a "normal Bible-believing Christian." Apparently, in Canada, normal Bible-believing Christians spread hate by comparing marginalized groups to history's most infamous regime.

Instead of taking responsibility like a decent human being, Monique has decided to play the victim card, wailing about "cancel culture." In a display of stubbornness, Monique is refusing to offer an apology or attend sensitivity training, claiming that the training is some sort of "Maoist-struggle-session-type thing."

Here's a friendly suggestion for Monique: if you are more concerned about protecting your fragile beliefs than understanding that freedom of speech does not absolve one from the consequences it brings, keep your Nazi memes to yourself and spare us the melodrama. The world doesn't need more deluded individuals who use religion as a shield for their bigotry.