How counterfeit money is made and passed (video)

Jeff Turner has been called the "Picasso of counterfeiting." He counterfeited more than $1 million in US bills before finally getting busted in 2019 and spilling the beans to the Secret Service.

In this Insider video below, Turner reveals "the materials and processes required to make fake money. He talks through how to spot a fake bank note. He also discusses cartel forgeries from Colombia and Peru, and the "supernotes" the US has accused North Korea of making. Nowadays, Turner works as a printer in Knoxville, Tennessee." Bet he does impeccable work.