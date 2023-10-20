Jim Jordan fails yet again, losing 3rd vote for House speaker in biggest defeat yet

Jim Jordan failed yet again to become House speaker, with 25 Republicans voting against him in today's third vote. His loss was even greater than Wednesday's vote, in which 22 Republicans voted against him.

In total, the three-time loser received only 194 votes from his party, while Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries received 210 votes, making Jeffries the "winner" of the day. Of course neither candidate was able to get the 214 votes needed, and the House remains speakerless for the 17th day.

The other Republican representatives who received votes today were: Steve Scalise (8), Lee Zeldin (4), Byron Donalds (2), Kevin McCarthy (2), Tom Emmer (1), Mike Garcia (1), and Bruce Westerman (1).

House Republicans had a hard enough time giving their angry dullard Kevin McCarthy the speakership after a long four days and 15 votes. The fact that they think an election-denying, Medicare-denying, Social Security denying, farm-bill denying, sex-abuse enabling extremist is now their best option is exactly why the broken GOP is in this unprecedented mess in the first place.