Jim Jordan supporter threatens GOP Congressman's wife: "You're going to be F*cking molested"

In the mind of a MAGA cultist, a regular far-right Republican is as bad as a woke social justice warrior communist groomer libtard.

Take, for example, a threatening voicemail left by a Jim Jordan supporter for a GOP congressman's wife because he didn't vote to elect Jordan as speaker of the House.

Jake Tapper played the recording on CNN. It said, in part, "Fu*k you, fu*k your husband…we're gonna follow your ass to every appointment you have, everything you fucking do…You're going to be F*cking molested."

Jordan himself appears to be no stranger to intimidation tactics. From Wikipedia:

In May 2019, [Mike] DiSabato [one of the first wrestlers to report that Strauss had groped him during medical exams] filed a Title IX lawsuit against OSU. In one count of the court papers, DiSabato claimed that a second cousin of Jordan's attempted to "intimidate and retaliate" against DiSabato. In 2019, DiSabato shared text messages with NBC News that were corroborated by another former wrestler indicating that Jim Jordan, Russ Hellickson, and high school wrestling coach Jeff Jordan (Jim Jordan's younger brother) conspired to engage in witness tampering and intimidation when they called former OSU wrestler Mark Coleman and his parents to pressure him to recant his earlier accusation that Jordan was aware of the abuse. Coleman had shared a room with Jordan while traveling to several wrestling meets.

As Trump said last week, "Republicans eat their young."