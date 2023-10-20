Rare footage of Dr. McCoy touring the sets of Star Trek: The Next Generation (video)

In 1990, ABC brought DeForest Kelley (aka Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy) aboard the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D for a tour of the sets featured on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The mini-documentary, titled To Boldly Go, was broadcast as part of the network's PrimteTime Live series.

Memory Alpha: "Apart from talking to actors and production staffers like Gates McFadden and Michael Westmore, it also featured behind-the-scenes footage, staff meetings, application of makeup, and the designing and filming of the McKinley-type studio model. Majel Barrett reprised her role as the computer voice for a short segment in the turbolift."