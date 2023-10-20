Republicans abandon Jordan; will try something else Monday

After a spectacular string of failures to be elected Speaker of the House, Jordan and his supporters have, apparently, finally given up. Each round of voting showed an increasing number of Congresspeople opposed to the accused coverer-up of sexual abuse, while seemingly Jordan thought enduring the humiliation while supporters threatened his opposition would change things.

Another closed-doors secret vote of the Republican conference reports to have told Jordan to give up, he will not be speaker. The earlier closed-doors secret votes of the Republican conference, that also made it clear Jordan would not win were however ignored. CNN claims Representative Barry Moore says this time Jordan will give up, and Monday they will start fresh!

CNN:

Jim Jordan lost a secret ballot vote of the House GOP behind closed doors, sources tell CNN. Rep. Barry Moore had said that members were taking a "yes" or "no" vote in their conference meeting on whether to keep Jordan as their nominee for speaker.

Rep. Steve Scalise, who lovingly compared himself to David Duke, was the winner of the first closed-door vote, however Jordan and his pals did him dirty.