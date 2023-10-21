If you enjoy making poetry but don't know where to start, this online fridge magnet poetry simulator is a lot of fun. There are a ton of words to choose from, and it just takes a second to clear the page and start over if you don't like your creation.

My fridge isn't magnetic, so this online simulator is a great replacement. I find that pulling words from a word bank helps my writers block when it comes to making poetry.

If you want to try making poetry but don't know where to start, this is a simple way to do so. It also works great for short stories, coming up with names for things, or just goofing around.