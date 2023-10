The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle [Amazon] has an entertaining secret feature: if you remove the kettle and spin the dial six times, the information display lights up with a playable game. Depending on the edition of the kettle you have, it'll be Snake or Breakout.

Here's a video of "Bricky" in action:

And here's "Wormy":

More marveling at the game is below. A few more editions in and coffee nerds will be playing Factorio on this thing.