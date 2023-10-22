Beloved internet star Esther the Wonder Pig has died at age 11

At the end of September we shared the sad news that Cornelius, a beloved house turkey who lived at Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada had passed away. I hate that I'm back with more devastating news. Earlier this week, Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter, who own and run the farm sactuary, let Esther the Wonder Pig's huge fanbase know that the absolutely amazing pig had passed away.

VegNews reports that Esther was 11 at the time of her passing. Steve and Derek, Esther's adopted dads, wrote on their Facebook page:

We are heartbroken to share that today the beloved Esther the Wonder Pig, crossed the rainbow bridge. She was comforted by each of her dads as well as other family, including her brother, Phil, throughout the day before passing. Esther was a remarkable person. She inspired Derek and Steve to change their lives and create Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary (HEEFS) and has influenced many to re-evaluate the way they view "farmed animals", and changed what they put on their plate. She transformed the world through her messages of love, compassion and kindness; values which HEEFS will carry forward in her name through its rescue efforts and commitment to all of our beloved Residents. Esther was, and will forever remain, a Wonder Pig. She will be so fondly remembered by staff and volunteers for her sweet and sassy personality – and the way she would storm into the barn and demand snacks. She knew how to keep everyone on their toes – and people knew that what the Queen wants, the Queen gets. No one who knew her would have it any other way. There are simply no words at this time to express how immense and devastating this loss is to HEEFS' founders, staff, volunteers, and everyone in her extended family. HEEFS sends love, light and support to all who are grieving the loss of Esther, especially her dads and Phil. In her honour, HEEFS will refrain from posting any social content for a period of mourning. But please know, we stand with you. In her memory: Peace, Love, Esther.

Esther was truly one of a kind. She brought so much joy and laughter into the world. Thank you Esther, I hope you're reunited with Cornelius and that y'all are getting into so much fun trouble again!