Welcome back to work, 118th Congress! It seems Georgia's rotten peach Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a noted anti-semite, is back to casting stones. This time, Greene demands Congress censure Congressperson Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian Muslim, for standing with anti-war demonstrators.

Greene made a motion declaring Representative Tlaib an anti-semitic insurrectionist for joining a peaceful demonstration. The same Marjorie Taylor Greene lept to infamy with claims California wildfires were being caused by "Jewish Space Lasers."

RawStory:

Greene brought the resolution to the House floor after Tlaib participated in a peaceful protest at the Capitol to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. "A resolution censuring Representative Rashida Tlaib for anti-Semitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex," Greene said, reading her resolution. "Whereas by leading an anti-American and anti-Semitic insurrection on October 18, 2023, Rashida Tlaib followed Hezbollah's orders to carry out a day of unprecedented anger, following an explosion at a Gazan hospital, lying about Israel's responsibility for the attack, which United States intelligence agencies said was not perpetrated by Israel."

Even the new MAGA house isn't ready to take this one up just yet. The newly minted Speaker of the House has said the full house will take the resolution up "later."

It is not anti-semitic to disagree with the government of Israel. Greene's concern for the people of Israel is likely based on religious apocalypses and not a concern for the Jews manning spaceborne laser batteries.