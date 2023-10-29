Have you ever seen a hamster transform into an astronaut? Here's your chance!

This video was just what I needed for a laugh. I just love hamsters–they are so squishy and cuddly and cute. And apparently hamsters can transform into anything, according to this silly video. Watch them transform into dumplings, sushi, pancakes, air pod holders, a mattress, a bracelet, an astronaut, and more! I love how these cute creatures are just so chill, and pretty much go along with anything asked of them.

I strive to be more like these fluffy fellas.

Don't worry, the hamsters aren't actually being eaten or catapulted into space! No hamsters were harmed in the making of this video.