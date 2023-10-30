In these troubled times, Jared Kushner, architect of peace in the Middle East and recipient of two billion dollars in funding from a directed by the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia investment fund, has only the nicest things to say about being Jewish in Saudi Arabia.

"Yeah, so it was a very interesting time to be over there, and I've been there many times before," Kushner said following a trip to the kingdom. "One of the ironies is that as an American Jew, you're safer in Saudi Arabia right now than you are on a college campus like Columbia University."

"I spoke at the conference, they allowed me to speak freely, and what I sensed there was that there's obviously a very big disgust at what happened with this tremendous terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas," he added.

Following his time in the Trump administration, The New York Times reported that Kushner's equity firm had received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia.