An elementary school in Washington state has erected a privacy fence to prevent students from seeing a neighbor's Halloween skeletons arranged in sexual poses, reports Fox 19 News.

Fox interviewed another neighbor who said, "There's a time and a place for these kinds of things, and that's an adult thing right there. So, for children, no, I just don't accept that." (What is the time and where is the place for humping skeletons, one wonders?)

After hearing of the complaints, the homeowners posted a large sign in their yard that reads: "Dear Karen, challenge accepted. Next year, try polite."

According to Fox 19 News, "The school administration is working with the city and police to see if they can find a solution."