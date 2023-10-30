Watch this terrific compilation of 100 hydraulic press-inspired interpretive dances

A couple of years ago we brought you this cool four-minute video of artist, actor, dancer, and choreographer Smac McCreanor's interpretive dances that were inspired by hydraulic presses crushing things. Well, I'm happy to report that Smac—or "Hydraulic Press Girl"—has continued to create these clever and mesmerizing videos.

You can see her work on her TikTok, Facebook, or YouTube, and I'm including this 15-minute video she posted last year celebrating her 100th press. I love everything about what she's doing—the costumes and her moves perfectly match the items being pressed. I find all of her enactments terrific, but I think my favorite is her "avocado" press. It's pretty amazing!

I learned more about Sarah "Smac" McCreanor on her website: