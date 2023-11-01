With Junior Trump slated to take the stand today in the Trump family's New York civil fraud trial, Donald Trump spent the wee hours of the morning not getting a good night's rest, but instead banging out an unhinged rage post in which he told Judge Arthur Engoron to "leave my children alone."

"This Rigged Trial, brought by the Racist New York State A.G. Letitia James before Trump and developer Hating Judge, Arthur Engoron, which should have never been brought in that the so-called STAR WITNESS, SleazeBag Lawyer (for many people) Michael Cohen, admitted last week on the stand that he LIED," Trump wrote in a near-incoherent rant at 2:28am on Truth Social, gag orders be damned.

"This Fake Case should be dismissed… there is no Victim (except me!)" he continued. "Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!" (See entire post below, reposted by Mike Sington.)

Trump's other child, Eric, is set to take the stand tomorrow, while Ivanka and Daddy are expected to show up next week.