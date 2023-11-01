Florida officials warn citizens that Booty Patrol vehicle is not Border Patrol vehicle

In DeSoto County, Florida, police are warning citizens that the white Chevy Silverado truck with "Booty Patrol" emblazoned on the side is not an official US Border Patrol vehicle. The truck is outfitted with flashing red and blue lights but don't let that fool you.

"Photos of the truck show the truck bed with the words 'BOOTY PATROL' on it, and the doors are decorated with a decal that mimics a law enforcement seal and the words "National Booty Behavior Protection," reports KMOV.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office discourages residents from pulling over in response to the Booty Patrol and to contact them with any information about the vehicle.