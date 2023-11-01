A couple in Hawaii known as Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague were found guilty of stealing their names — and identities — from babies who died last century. In fact, the real Bobby Fort died of a cough 50 years ago when he was only 3 months old, while Julie Montague died around 55 years ago at 3 weeks old from causes related to birth defects.

A witness in the trial, who went to high school in Texas with both defendants, said one reason the couple had changed their identities was to avoid "substantial debt," according to ABC News.

A Honolulu jury found Fort and Montague — whose real names are Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison —guilty of "conspiracy, passport fraud, and identity theft" on Monday after deliberating for two hours. The fraudsters, whose sentencing is in March, face up to 10 years in prison.

From ABC: