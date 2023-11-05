Here's some Ginseng root pareidolia to brighten your day. This adorable little Ginseng looks like it's having a nice stretch after a long day of being a root. It also looks like a mummy. It even has the indentations of a nose, mouth, and two eyes—if you imagine it's turning its bandaged head to the right.

This special root was "grown in the garden of Jacob Winkler Worden, Wis. Harvested in the year 1909". and is in the collection of Nicholas Osborn: @boatlullabies.

If I had a cute root like this, I'd be determined to find a way to preserve it to last forever. I'm glad this one was at least preserved in a photo.

(Image from the collection of Jacob Winkler Worden)