Get a glimpse into the future with this AI-run city

Imagine the future of Elon's dreams, where entire cities are run by AI. Cities Skylines 2, the latest in a long line of Sim City-likes, may have faced its share of problems at launch, but it's still a robust tool for creating hypothetical cityscapes- including this one.

YouTuber DougDoug, known for odd challenges often involving AI, has created a revolving cast of artificial mayors to oversee construction and maintenance of the city of the future, obeying their every whim.

Spoiler alert: it doesn't go quite as planned. Who could have foreseen that handing over control of our living conditions to emotionless machines might not result in a utopia?