Congressperson Raskin used one of my absolute favorite ways of saying "Fuck You." Having received a thank-you letter from Representative George Santos for being one of the 31 Democrats who voted against kicking him out of Congress, Raskin did Santos the favor of correcting and sending it back.

Inserting missing words, replacing mischosen words with their correct spelling, and simply fixing a misstatement are all a part of Raskin's pro-bono proofreading. Raskin also includes a brief note back to Santos, reminding him that resigning is still an option.

Via Xitter

Crooks and Liars: