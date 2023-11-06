House Speaker Michael Johnson and his son monitor one other's use of pornography

Christian Nationalist policies and beliefs aside, the details about Michael Johnson's life the keep surfacing get more and more strange. First there was the mysterious existence of a non-adopted black "son," who is only eleven years younger than Johnson. Then there was the revelation that he has never reported any assets — which would mean he has not even had bank account assets totaling $5,000 the entire time he's been in Congress, making over $200,000 per year.

Now the Rolling Stone reports (link here) that he and his young son put software on all their devices that reports any porn activity to each other.

During a conversation on the "War on Technology" at Benton, Louisiana's Cypress Baptist Church — unearthed by X user Receipt Maven last week — the Louisiana representative talked about how he installed "accountability software" called Covenant Eyes on his devices in order to abstain from internet porn and other unsavory websites. "It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it," Johnson told the panel about the app. "It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He's 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I'm proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate."

Aside from how bizarre an activity this would be to do with one's 17-year-old son, the existence of this intrusive software on all of Johnson's devices could represent a security threat to confidential and classified material he may receive.