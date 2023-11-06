A bombshell Washington Post report reveals that Trump and his allies are secretly planning to deploy military force against protests and prosecute an "enemies list" of critics if he wins in 2024.

The report indicates that his allies are making concrete plans to seize control of the government if Trump returns to power in 2024 by taking over the military, DOJ, and intelligence agencies to crack down on dissent, punish opponents, and shield him from accountability.

Trump intends to deploy the military on Inauguration Day to quell any civil protests against his retaking office and is assembling an "enemies list" to punish critics, including former officials critical of him, such as John Kelly and William Barr. He also plans to appoint a loyalist attorney general to follow his directives on prosecutions and a special prosecutor to "go after" President Biden and his family.

His allies are drafting plans to invoke the Insurrection Act on day one, allowing Trump to deploy the military against protests. He will purge the senior military officer corps, rooting out "disloyal" civil servants. Trump will concentrate more power in the White House in his second term and rapidly execute an agenda developed by the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation, which has drafted detailed plans called "Project 2025" tto help Trump capture the federal justice system and military.

Here's an excerpt from The Atlantic's Tom Nichols' op-ed about the Post's report: