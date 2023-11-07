A reporter was covering a story about dangerously low bridges in New York when she happened to catch a dangerously low bridge shredding the heck out of a passing truck.

"As I'm working on a story about @GovKathyHochul promoting a campaign to prevent bridge strikes … I got video of a truck crashing into this bridge on Young Street in the City of Tonawanda," Kristen Mirand of WKBW wrote on X (see video in first post below).

In her second post (also below), Mirand said the bridge "is known for getting struck by trucks," and that it "has been hit more than 60 times" since the year 2000. Fortunately, the truck driver was unharmed. And as for Gov. Hochul's campaign to prevent such accidents from occurring, you couldn't ask for a better companion video to back her cause.

As I'm working on a story about @GovKathyHochul promoting a campaign to prevent bridge strikes in NYS, I got video of a truck crashing into this bridge on Young Street in the City of Tonawanda.



The driver is OK. But if you know this bridge, this happens quite often. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/JQtaMjMMZ6 — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) November 7, 2023

A truck driver did not make the clearance at the Youngs Street bridge in the City of Tonawanda.



I just so happen to be out here doing a story about how notorious this bridge is for accidents like this. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/bzCD5PvnSy — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) November 7, 2023

Via Raw Story

Front page thumbnail image: WKBW/ABC7