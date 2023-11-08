Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement impending—maybe for real, this time

It's happening. Maybe. Possibly. It's more credible than looking at moon phases, at least: Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, a long-established games reporter who has had the inside scoop time and again, has reported that the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, possibly the most hyped media product in human history, will be officially announced this week. A full trailer is meant to follow next month to coincide with developer Rockstar's 25th anniversary.

BREAKING: Rockstar plans to announce Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week and will release a trailer in December, sources tell Bloomberg News. The most anticipated video game on the planet will soon be revealed: https://t.co/JhSnCSU6tV pic.twitter.com/DKAWLlqpmR — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 8, 2023

If this was just some random "insider" posting another half-baked "prediction", I wouldn't even bother- but Schreier is legit, with real connections and journalistic integrity. Whether anything materializes remains to be seen, but this might be a forecast worth believing in.