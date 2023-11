During a speech to UAW workers, President Joe Biden showed concern when someone in the room fell. You can hear the fall, and then the President stops his speech to check on the person. After ensuring no one needed aid, Biden made certain the media was clear this was not him falling.

"Are you okay?" Biden asked. He then went on to joke, "I want the press to know that wasn't me."

Evidently, someone in the room simply tripped over a riser.