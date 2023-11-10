A recent filing by Jack Smith identifies Donald Trump as responsible for directing the riot on January 6th: "the indictment's clear

allegations that the defendant is responsible for the events at the Capitol on January 6." Trump is trying to distance himself from the actions of the rioters, during his moron's rebellion. The special prosecutor's office says no way.

Trump incited violence from the podium. When his sounder of traitorous MAGAs broke into the Capitol, his Vice-President in danger and his staff pleading with him to calm the riot, Trump stoked the flames. While Trump failed to join his mob, he clearly intended to and was reported quite upset when the Secret Service disallowed him. To this day he praises the virtues of his mob.

Someone on the inside is clearly testifying. None of this is surprising. It was clear on January 6th that this was an attempt to overthrow the Government to keep Trump in power at Trump's urging. What is surprising is that conservatives still want to vote for the guy. How is it possible he is the "frontrunner" of anything but a reality show about which Trump family member will serve time first?

From the filing: