Scary hairy cheese sculpture

This hairy cheese sculpture is scarier than any horror film I've ever seen. Due to my love for cheese and repulsion towards hair in my food, this image has caused a deep inner turmoil in my soul. It's also a hilarious piece of art.
If you are a fan of cheese, I am sorry for sharing this offensive image. Please forgive me.
From Instagram:
"Robert Gober has always made me look at a block of cheese a little differently…
Short Haired Cheese
Beeswax, Human Hair
1992–93
Collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Aaron I. Fleischman Collection, Gift of Aaron I. Fleischman, and Purchase."