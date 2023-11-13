Classic 90s game Worms 2 hacked to run on modern computers—and to have its hidden features

In this video, Nathan Baggs revisits a classic from his youth to get it working on modern computers. Not only that, but the reverse-engineering expert leads to the discovery of hidden features in the game, which he then activates. Then he gets netplay up and running like it's nothing!

The video, entertaining as it is, is largely beyond my own understanding. But it feels like I'm getting a Hacking 101 in the art of dehacking the weird junk (CD checks and such) done to old software.

The amusing coda is that this has all been done before, but we're past the search engine functionality event horizon and he didn't know about the Worms 2 Discord server.