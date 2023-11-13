Doing absolutely nothing to dial back the sound-like-a-dictator shit, a Trump campaign spokesperson doubled down on sounding like a fascist stooge.

Over the weekend, Trump gave a cheery Veteran's Day message to his social media adherents that reflected the language used by some of history's worst people. This has caused the usual outrage, but rather than try to dial things back and reassure folks he wasn't aiming for some anti-semitic rhetoric, he just sort of doubled down on sounding like Ming the Merciless.

Raw Story:

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, who also worked on the 2016 campaign and in the Trump White House, told The Post, "Those who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their entire existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House." The New York Times' Peter Baker summed up The Post's report, writing: "Spokesman denies that Trump rhetoric echoes that of dictators like Hitler and Mussolini and declares that those who say it does will find 'their entire existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House.'" Also responding to The Post's report was author and MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter, who wrote: "As we learned from Mein Kampf, when a demagogue tells you what he is going to do, believe him."

Trump isn't hiding it any more, nor are his people. The Republican "frontrunner" is openly campaigning on creating a fascist state, praising dictators, and now trying to sound like one.