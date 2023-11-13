In a universe brimming with wonders, moissanite, a gemstone born from the stars, shines with an otherworldly glow. Originally discovered in 1893 by French scientist Henri Moissan in a meteor crater, this mineral is like a diamond, only without the significant negative impact, substantial amount of carbon emissions, human rights abuses, monopoly price manipulation, shady grading system, and incredibly poor resale value of De Beers' rocks.

Beyond its extraterrestrial origins, moissanite's exceptional brilliance sets it apart from diamonds. From Abby Sparks jewelry:

If you love sparkle, diamonds and moissanite are both great options. Sparkle is measured by brilliance, which is relative to a stone's refractive index and moissanite has a slight edge on diamonds with a refractive index ranging from 2.65 to 2.69 vs a diamond's refractive index at 2.42.

According to Brides, the defining feature of moissanite over diamonds is its superior brilliance. "It has more fire and brilliance than any other gemstone, meaning it has more sparkle," says Don O'Connell, president and CEO of Charles & Colvard, the original creator of moissanite. The unique double refractive nature of moissanite allows it to be cut differently from diamonds, enhancing its sparkle. Kim Kanary. a certified diamontologist, says that "Moissanite has over twice the dispersion value of a diamond, which means that it has a greater fire (or display of spectral colors) that is visible when you rotate the stone." This results in a rainbow-like effect, while diamonds reflect whiter light.

Moissanite also sparkles with rainbow colors in contrast with diamonds' white light reflection. This interstellar sparkle comes from moissanite's unique composition. It's made of silicon carbide, a material used in industrial applications for its remarkable hardness. Moissanite is nearly as tough as diamond, scoring a 9.25 on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness.

Gem-quality moissanite can now be grown in labs. At a fraction of the cost of diamonds, it allows for larger, more extravagant pieces without the astronomical price tag. The only reason for buying an expensive diamond is the same reason French aristocrats showcased their wealth through lavish, yet unproductive lawns — "this sucks, but look how much I paid for it!"