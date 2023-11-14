Earlier today we posted about "bully" Kevin McCarthy "shoving" and "elbowing" Rep. Tim Burchett in the back while the Tennessee lawmaker was talking to NPR reporter Claudia Grisales. Since then, a recording of the incident was released by Grisales (listen to audio below, reposted on X by Aaron Fritschner).

"Hey Kevin, ya got any guts?" Burchett asked the embittered ousted speaker, before muttering, "Jerk."

"Has he done that before?" Girsales asked.

"No. I'm gonna talk to him," Burchett said.

"Hey Kevin, why'd you go behind me and elbow me in the back?" he said to his aggressor. "What kind of chicken move is that? You're pathetic, man. You are so pathetic. What a jerk. You need security, Kevin!"

This, on the same day that Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin challenged a witness to a fist fight in the committee room, which Bernie Sanders had to break up. Just a snapshot of what every day on Capitol Hill will look like if the rootin' tootin' MAGA party takes over next November.