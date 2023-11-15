Right-wing Pennsylvania school district superintendent gets "staggering" $630,000 severance package after abruptly quitting

Abram Lucabaugh, superintendent in Pennsylvania's Central Bucks School District, got his contract renewed weeks ago but is already quitting—and pocketing a $630,000 severance package. He's getting a full year of his salary, and a $50,000 "settlement" which may expand further to include a $10,000 "consulting" fee and $1,000 per-day fees for further "consulting."

School board member Karen Smith said Monday night she learned of the resignation about 7 p.m. Monday when she saw it was added to the agenda. "I'm staggered by the amount of money included. It well exceeds what the contract specified," she said. "There may have to be some legal review given the lame duck status of this move."

If it isn't obvious, he's a Moms For Liberty-style nutcase. He and outgoing Republican school board members are stuffing their suitcases after voters, sick of the homophobia, transphobia and far-right rhetoric, replaced them wholesale with Democrats in last week's election.