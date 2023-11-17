Rap billionaire Sean Combs accused of raping and abusing girlfriend in lawsuit

Singer Casandra Ventura, better known as Cassie, alleges in a lawsuit that Sean Combs, famed rapper and Forbes billionaire, raped and sexually trafficked her during their 10-year relationship. Combs beat her, got her hooked on drugs, and forced her to carry his gun, among the many abusive and manipulative power games to which she was subjected, she claims. Combs, in response, claims she is trying to blackmail him.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Cassie said in a statement about her bombshell suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life," said Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura.The Adult Survivors Act since last November allows accusers a one-year window to file civil claims of sexual abuse that otherwise would be barred by the statute of limitations. Combs "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," his lawyer Ben Brafman said in a statement.

There are so many hazards in American life, but the entertainment industry and its monsters are more obvious and extensive than most.