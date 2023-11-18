Adorable capybara dramatically rescued from storm drain

Watch this capybara, stuck in a storm drain, getting rescued last month by first responders in Biguaçu, Brazil. I feel terrible for the poor creature, but I'm thrilled that the sweet capy was ok in the end.

The Dodo explains what happened:

Unable to lift the heavy grate using their strength, the crew from the Biguaçu Fire Department deployed the "jaws of life" to pry it up. . .

How the capybara, an animal native to the region, ended up in that tight spot isn't known, but even after the grate was removed, he still needed a helping hand out. And the rescuers were happy to lend it.

Fortunately, the capybara appeared to be in good health as he continued on his way after that scary ordeal.

"The capybara came out and returned to its habitat," the Biguaçu Fire Department wrote online.

"Congratulations to [the rescuers involved] for their excellent work."