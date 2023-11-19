1966 photo shows truck full of tires with a flat of its own

I love this photo of a distressed fellow with a flat tire, seated in a car full of used tires. If only the abundance of tires in his truck weren't used, he'd have been in luck. If this happened to me, I couldn't even be mad about it because of how silly it looks.

Part of me wonders if this scene was staged for the photo. Nonetheless, In a situation like this, you just have to chuckle at the irony of it all. If this was real, at least the driver got this fantastic photo out of the whole ordeal.

From Instagram: