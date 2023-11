The series of photos takes the phrase "cat scan" literally. In the images, cats stand and lay on top of scanners, and the results are fabulous. Seeing a cat from this perspective is not a daily occurrence, which is what makes the photos so much fun.

Their little paw pads all look so cute on top of the scanner- it's my favorite part.

I also love the way the scanner distorts the cats, like they are being viewed through a fun house mirror. I want these funny images as prints on my wall!