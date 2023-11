Saturn didn't make it through the late-2000s financial crisis, but before it went it did a great job of explaining how absurd cars are.

The ad embedded below dates to 2003 and promoted the Saturn Ion—very successfully, helping sell some 250,000 of the inexpensive sedans before things went south.

The automobile—all of them, not just those ones—is a mistake. I found an article titled "Protestors Demand Return of Saturn Brand" and it just makes me feel ill-equipped to know what's real anymore.