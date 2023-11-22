Get a peek into the odd life of the American suburbanite with Best of Nextdoor

If there's one thing I love, it's strange, niche Twitter (formerly X) accounts. They're one of the only reasons I stay on the site, whether it be showing off the best British stadium food has to offer or showcasing terrible medical opinions- but Best of Nextdoor might be my favorite yet.

This account collects the very best (read: funniest) of Nextdoor, a website for often out of touch American suburbanites to post their problems and rants for the world to see.

If you've ever been frustrated with a neighbor – or you're a city dweller who likes a bit of schadenfreude – you're certainly not alone.