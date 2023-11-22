On November 10, I posted an item to Boing Boing titled, "Giggling woman removes Israeli kidnapping victims' posters in viral video; speculation links her to Redmond mayor." It included a video showing a woman, allegedly the daughter of Redmond, Washington's mayor, removing posters of kidnapped Israelis from a USC building and laughing when questioned about it.

It turns out the woman is indeed the daughter of the mayor of Redmond, Washington Mayor Angela Birney. Moments ago, she released the following statement to the public about the video:

Regarding the incident involving my daughter, Rachel Birney, a student at USC. I have the following statement:

I want to start with an apology to those affected by my daughter's actions. I don't condone her behavior, which surfaced and intensified our community members' fear and distrust.

As a parent, seeing your child learn this way is painful. Still, I know that Rachel has turned it into an opportunity to connect with local faith leaders, further educate herself about the long and complex history of the region, and better understand how her actions are viewed as antisemitic.

Above all, I would like to make one thing very clear: this is a mistake she made and not an action rooted in hatred or behavior we engage in at home. All acts of antisemitism and hatred are unacceptable.

Navigating this moment calls us to educate ourselves and our families on the importance of tolerance, empathy, and communication. I have spent time working with local Jewish leaders to better understand their concerns, and I encourage everyone not to wait, but to reach out to members of our community and proactively engage in conversations that help curb the rise in antisemitism.

As your Mayor, I remind everyone that Redmond is a thriving community because it welcomes people from all walks of life, not in spite of it. The City I am committed to leading celebrates our differences. We engage in tough conversations about the issues, no matter how uncomfortable they may sometimes be, to continue to improve our city.

Finally, my job is to serve our entire community. Doing so means hearing many different points of view and finding ways to ensure community members feel safe and included. I want to thank those who have taken the time to communicate with the City about this matter and let you know that I value your feedback. I will continue working to implement strategies and actions that further our understanding of each other and better serve all of Redmond's community members.