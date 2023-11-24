A masked gentleman who robbed a tobacco store at gunpoint in New York last September almost got away with it. But one thing gave him away — his flamboyant undies sticking up from his pants. (Check them out in video below, posted by ABC7.)

The suspect was seen on security camera wearing bright red and yellow briefs with "1990" scrawled across the top, along with a white letter "R". This allowed police to connect the dots, noticing the same unique undies at the crime scene on an unmasked fellow — the same guy — and then matching his face with that on his Instagram account.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his two accomplices — who managed to cover both their faces and their briefs — have yet to be found.

