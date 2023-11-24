Second lawsuit accuses Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused again of sexual assault and of sending revenge porn only days after settling a similar lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend.

The civil suit filed in New York Supreme Court demands a trial by jury and seeks damages. "Plaintiff brings suit against Defendants to redress the substantial and lifetime injuries she has suffered as a result of being drugged, sexually assaulted and abused, and being the victim of 'revenge porn' that Sean Combs or 'P. Diddy' created and distributed," the suit filed in New York Supreme Court stated. A spokesperson for Combs says the allegations are "made up and not credible," adding the move is "purely a money grab."

The plaintiff, Joi Dickerson-Neal, seen in an old music video with Combs, was a production staffer. The lawsuits are enabled by the New York Adult Survivors Act regarding historical sexual misconduct cases, which gave victims a 1-year window to file claims against their alleged attackers. That window ends today, hence the busy courts. New York mayor Eric Adams is also among those sued in the law's final hours.

In Dickerson-Neal's case, there is a paper trail going back to the 1990s.