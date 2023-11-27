Lead-tainted fruit snacks sicken dozens of children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that it's received 52 reports of children who fell sick after eating lead-tainted fruit snacks. The cinnamon and apple-flavor pouches responsible are sold under several brands, including WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis, and were sold at Dollar Tree, Amazon and elsewhere: "This product should not be available for sale and consumers should not purchase or consume this product," the agency said.

The FDA said Wednesday it is investigating the source of the contamination in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency previously said cinnamon imported from a manufacturer in Ecuador was the "likely source" of the lead contamination.

Lead exposure can lead to serious learning and behavior problems. Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.