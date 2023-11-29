Cat makes doggo squirm with just a simple but unrelenting stare (video)

While making eye contact with someone can be a nice connection, getting stared at is almost never fun. As was the case for one sweet Italian greyhound sitting under the unrelenting stink eye of a grumpy-looking kitty.

It's not clear what provoked the look of admonishment, but the pup was clearly uncomfortable as she tried — but failed — to ignore the Maine coon's death stare. Hopefully the two housemates (who live with three other cats, according to their TikTok page) have cleared the air by now.

(See video below, posted by ninna.ba.)

Via Newsweek