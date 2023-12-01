The best insults from the Newsom/DeSantis face-off

For an hour and a half, Sean Hannity barely controlled a Fox News faceoff between Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, who keeps his Presidential hopes barely contained, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has seen his Presidential hopes shat upon. There wasn't much substance, but Newsom got some excellent shots in while DeSantis continued to flail around.

DeSantis called Newsom "a liberal bully" and "a slick, slippery politician whose state is failing."

Newsom simply gunned DeSantis down with some facts about DeSantis's actual poor performance, and failure on the National stage: "How's that going for you, Ron? You're down 41 points in your own home state," asked Newsom. "Neither of us will be the nominee for a party in 2024."

When Ron tried some cracks about President Biden's age, Newsom shut him down with: "I will take Joe Biden at 100 rather than Ron DeSantis any day of the week at any age."

Newsom also laid into DeSantis as person with, "I don't like the way you demean and humiliate people you disagree with."

The debate ended with a round of "You are a bully," the exciting game where the governors of two large US states call one another a bully.

Hannity for his part in "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate," just kept pleading with them to give each other "breathing room." The entire thing was a waste of time.