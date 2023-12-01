It feels good to say former Representative George Santos. It will feel even better to say incarcerated felon George Santos, but we will have to wait a while for that.

In the meantime, enjoy this video of a US Capitol employee taking the sign off the door to the office formerly occupied by former Representative George Santos, after he was voted out of the US House of Representatives.

Also of note: a Jaguar with (probably illegally) black-tinted windows. was waiting to whisk George Santos away after he was expelled from Congress. I would love to know how that was arranged, who the owner of the car is, and how it was paid for. With Santos, there's always a story.

Screenshot from CNN: