Ex-Congressliar George Santos silently made a mad dash out of the Capitol building as soon as he heard he was expelled.

The former lawmaker of New York, usually loud and defiant, did not stick around after the good news today. Instead, he shamefully hung his head as he pushed through a throng of reporters. Refusing to speak or even look anyone in the eye, he then jumped into a getaway car — tinted windows tightly sealed — and fled the scene.

See it for yourself in the video below, shot by CNN and posted by Justin Baragona.

CNN's Manu Raju and other reporters try to get a word with George Santos after the House votes to expel him,



He says nothing, jumps into a car, and quickly leaves the scene. pic.twitter.com/7KdiUWrcwW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: CNN