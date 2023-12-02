Miniature volumetric-display candle

Mitxela's prototype volumetric display, made with an 8×10 LED matrix and a "bunch of electronics underneath" including a motor hacked from a CD player, is an adorable example of persistence of vision.

There is plenty of work to do on my fire simulation, but perhaps I'll delay a little until I crank out the next prototype which might be a little better aligned and a little higher-resolution. If I had a tiny slide-switch in stock, I would have added it to this prototype, to disconnect the battery without removing it. I started searching my boxes for something suitable before realising I could simply insert a small piece of acetate between the battery and the contact, like they do with coin cells for IR remotes and so on. That works fine.

The source code is on github.