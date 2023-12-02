Miniature volumetric-display candle

Mitxela's prototype volumetric display, made with an 8×10 LED matrix and a "bunch of electronics underneath" including a motor hacked from a CD player, is an adorable example of persistence of vision.
There is plenty of work to do on my fire simulation, but perhaps I'll delay a little until I crank out the next prototype which might be a little better aligned and a little higher-resolution. If I had a tiny slide-switch in stock, I would have added it to this prototype, to disconnect the battery without removing it. I started searching my boxes for something suitable before realising I could simply insert a small piece of acetate between the battery and the contact, like they do with coin cells for IR remotes and so on. That works fine.