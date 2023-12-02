Teaser trailer for Fallout

If you love the retro-midcentury post-apocalyptic vibe of the Fallout game series, the trailer for its forthcoming screen adaptation will be quite a delight. It stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan, among others.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

I was worried the makers weren't getting it, then Nat King Cole's I Don't Want to See Tomorrow hit and I knew everything was going to be fine. It'll arrive on Amazon Prime on April 12 next year.